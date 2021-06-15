Double Click 728 x 90
Govt and Opposition lawmakers almost come to blows

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 09:22 pm
national assembly Pakistan

The National Assembly session today was full of chaos with Govt and Opposition was under fire, while accusing each other with continuous jeering.

As opposition leader Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose when the government and Opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan can be seen in a video clip, retorting in kind to unmannerly and abusive language by a PML-N lawmaker.

A woman lawmaker tried to pull the PTI MNA away from the group of representatives who were pushing each other. He can be seen in the video, flinging a booklet at the PML-N leader and shouting furiously at him.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry were also seen standing by their seats. Another minister, Ali Amin Gandapur can be seen in another video clip swapping words with Opposition lawmakers.

 

 

