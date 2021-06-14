How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the recent Google search history in Google I/O 2021 developers’ conference a few weeks back. People are still figuring out how this feature is useful, but here are a few steps of using the feature.

The pre-requisite includes updating the Google app by visiting the respective app stores.

The steps include:

Open Google app on the phone Tap the profile picture on the top right Go to the option: ‘Delete last 15 minutes’

And you’re good to go.