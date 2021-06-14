Double Click 728 x 90
How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Web Desk

14th Jun, 2021. 11:15 pm
Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the recent Google search history in Google I/O 2021 developers’ conference a few weeks back. People are still figuring out how this feature is useful, but here are a few steps of using the feature.

The pre-requisite includes updating the Google app by visiting the respective app stores.

The steps include:

  1. Open Google app on the phone
  2. Tap the profile picture on the top right
  3. Go to the option: ‘Delete last 15 minutes’

And you’re good to go.

