How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the recent Google search history in Google I/O 2021 developers’ conference a few weeks back. People are still figuring out how this feature is useful, but here are a few steps of using the feature.
The pre-requisite includes updating the Google app by visiting the respective app stores.
The steps include:
- Open Google app on the phone
- Tap the profile picture on the top right
- Go to the option: ‘Delete last 15 minutes’
And you’re good to go.