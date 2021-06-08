Double Click 728 x 90
Suhaib Ahmed

08th Jun, 2021. 11:12 pm
Imad Wasim: Our aim is to take one game at a time

Imad Wasim, Karachi King’s captain stated that they don’t want to carry the baggage of ‘defending champions’ as Pakistan Super League (PSL) five title win is now part of the past.

Imad Wasim, 32, while talking to the reporters in a virtual presser ahead of PSL 6 reopening, stated that Karachi Kings are up for duty in Abu Dhabi.

He said, “We are not thinking as the defending champions. We aim to play quality cricket. We have added pressure of being the title holders but our priority is to take one game at a time,”

He added, “Nobody has ever defended PSL and if the history is created, it would be great but we are not thinking that way as it’s part of the past now,”

However, Imad also opened up on the debate regarding who will open the innings for the Kings after the franchise picked New Zealand’s ‘Martin Guptill’.

He said, “I am not the type of person who will is fond of making but we will sit together and discuss. You will probably gonna see Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan open the innings,”

Imad revealed that while practicing sessions at night he witnessed a lot of dew on the ground.

He concluded, “It was quite alarming as I haven’t seen that much of the dew in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It’s very complicated and we will sit and wait after viewing the first game [of PSL 6 remainder],”

 

