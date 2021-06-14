Mohammad Amir return to international cricket after a talk with Wasim Khan

Mohammad Amir Pakistan’s left-arm pacer is set to make a return in international cricket after Pakistan Chief Executive Officer, Wasim Khan, had an interaction with him at his residence before the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Amir had taken the cricket world by storm by announcing his retirement abruptly last year as he imposed severe allegations against the Pakistan team management and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

He had also disclosed that he was not getting his due respect in the team and by the management, which were the reasons behind him losing interest to play for the country. he later said that he will be available once the current management changes.

Wasim, meanwhile, had said in a recent interaction that Amir is a valuable player for the team and that he was making an effort to sort out the issues between him and the management.

Wasim quoted, “I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player. I think Amir is a valuable player for us even now and we will now make efforts to bring about a rapprochement between him and the coaches,”

Controversies have been a part of Amir’s career since the early days. He had to go through a ban after he was found guilty of match-fixing in Pakistan’s tour of England in 2010. After serving a five-year ban, he did make a comeback for the team, though only to be in a rift with the cricketing board.

He confessed about being tortured by the management and not being in a correct mental state to play for the country.

He said, “Right now, I am leaving cricket. I am being mentally tortured. I don’t think, I will be able to handle this kind of torture because I have been tortured a lot from 2010 to 2015,”

On the other hand, he has expressed his desire to be a part of the Pakistan national team again.

He added, “Whenever I speak anything, people label that as an explanation. My decision to retire was taken in a bad light by many, but Wasim Khan coming to my place means a lot for me. If things go as per plans, I will play for the nation again,”