Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Citing mental torture by the current Pakistan cricket team management as the main reason, Mohammad Amir retired from the international cricket scene.

The bowler is set to be seen in action in the inaugural The Hundred and English domestic T20 cricket competition. Ever since his retirement, Mohammad Amir has also played Lankan Premier League (LPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir revealed that this wife and children are settled in England and he hopes to receive British Citizenship soon as he plans to move to England permanently. “At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there. At the moment, I’ve not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future,” Amir said.

Pakistanis have not been allowed to play in the IPL after the first season even though the tournament has no official policy to rule out Pakistani cricketers. Former Pakistani all-rounder, Azhar Mehmood remains the only cricketer from the country to play in IPL after the first season. He became eligible as he acquired British nationality.

Mohammad Amir has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan. His career has spanned 11 years which included a 5-year ban due to spot-fixing. The 28-year-old is unlikely to return to international cricket after an abrupt and unceremonious retirement.