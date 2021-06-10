Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference commences today

Web Desk

10th Jun, 2021. 06:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace'

MAKKAH: The Islamic Conference of Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan, aimed at consolidating peace in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, began in Makkah on Thursday.

The conference hosted by The Muslim World League (MWL) will be a milestone to enhance dialogue between senior scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan in order to reconcile among fighting Afghani factions. It also aims to consolidate peace in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the conference reflects the MWL’s key role in resolving all disputes and differences within the social fabric of the Islamic Ummah under the sponsorship and unremitting support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leading Islamic country.

The opening session will be chaired by MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is also the President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars. Other prominent speakers include Sheikh Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Sheikh Muhammad Qasem Halimi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Haj, Endowments and Guidance.

The conference will be attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Javed Mujadidi, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Ambassador Shafiq Shamim, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Five sessions will be held in the conference with the participation of more than 20 speakers including senior scholars. The sessions focus on five themes discussing peace, tolerance, moderation, reconciliation, Islam’s approach to protecting a man’s dignity and life, peace-building in the light of the Islamic principles. The session will also address regional peace and security and the role of scholars in resolving regional conflicts and supporting peacebuilding efforts. At the end of the conference, the concluding statement will be declared.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

monsoon rain
21 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion
37 mins ago
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion for Mohmand Hydropower Project

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has approved Rs37.4 billion (SR901 million)...
Hitler's Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron
10 hours ago
Hitler’s Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron

Police have recovered weapons and Hitler's autobiography, My Struggle, from the home...
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion
23 hours ago
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats who are outside the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of the resident permits...
Israeli Air Strikes
23 hours ago
Israeli Air Strikes | 11 people were killed overnight in Syria

According to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli air strikes killed...
COVID-19 patients
24 hours ago
Aspirin does not improve survival rate in COVID-19 patients

Aspirin does not increase the chances of survival in strictly ill COVID-19...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

economic survey
49 seconds ago
Economic Survey: Fiscal deficit projected at 7% amid lower expenditures, rise in revenue

KARACHI: The Finance Ministry has estimated a 7 per cent fiscal deficit...
Yuvraj Singh
10 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was...
Murad Raas Lahore
12 mins ago
Heatwave: Punjab changes school timings

The private and public school timings have been changed due to the...
monsoon rain
21 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...