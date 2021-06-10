MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference commences today

MAKKAH: The Islamic Conference of Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan, aimed at consolidating peace in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, began in Makkah on Thursday.

The conference hosted by The Muslim World League (MWL) will be a milestone to enhance dialogue between senior scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan in order to reconcile among fighting Afghani factions. It also aims to consolidate peace in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the conference reflects the MWL’s key role in resolving all disputes and differences within the social fabric of the Islamic Ummah under the sponsorship and unremitting support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leading Islamic country.

The opening session will be chaired by MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is also the President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars. Other prominent speakers include Sheikh Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Sheikh Muhammad Qasem Halimi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Haj, Endowments and Guidance.

The conference will be attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Javed Mujadidi, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Ambassador Shafiq Shamim, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Five sessions will be held in the conference with the participation of more than 20 speakers including senior scholars. The sessions focus on five themes discussing peace, tolerance, moderation, reconciliation, Islam’s approach to protecting a man’s dignity and life, peace-building in the light of the Islamic principles. The session will also address regional peace and security and the role of scholars in resolving regional conflicts and supporting peacebuilding efforts. At the end of the conference, the concluding statement will be declared.