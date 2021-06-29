Oppo Reno 6 5G to make it’s worldwide debut next month

Oppo’s Reno lineup was renewed for the second time this year in May. In China, Oppo launched the new Reno6 series, which includes the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, basic Reno6, and Reno6 Pro+. It’s presently being planned for a worldwide release. The deployment will begin in Indonesia, with more Asian nations, such as Pakistan and India, to follow shortly.

Oppo Reno 6 is the first official model to be released outside of China. The promotion page is available on the website of Oppo Indonesia. The launch and early previews are included. The official announcement of Oppo Reno6 will take place on 15 July. It is scheduled for the Pakistani market in August, according to sources.

The internal specifications of Oppo’s global and domestic launches frequently fluctuate. However, the international Reno6 has certain design changes as well. This variant sports a conventional, run-of-the-mill design rather than the iPhone 12-esque smooth edges and corners seen on the Chinese Reno6.

The Oppo Reno 6 will have clean beveled edges and a mirrored camera setup. The global Reno6 additionally contains a 3.5mm audio jack, which isn’t available on the home model. Its display has a single hole punched in it. This screen is AMOLED with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080P resolution. The shell is available in cyan blue and deep blue duo-tone finishes.