PSL 2021: Islamabad United set 144 runs target for Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United has set a 144-run target for Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Except for Faheem Ashraf, not a single player of Islamabad was able to score above 20 runs.

Islamabad put up a mediocre batting effort as their top order Usman Khawaja, 18, Colin Munro, 11, Rohail Nazir, 8 could not produce much score, and neither could the middle order.

Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja opened for Islamabad, with Shaheen Shah Afridi opening the bowling for Lahore.

In the first half of the innings, Islamabad was able to reach 70 for the loss of four wickets, with Haris Rauf dismissing Khawaja and James Faulkner sending skipper Shadab Khan back to the pavilion for seven runs.