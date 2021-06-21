PSL 2021: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultan In Qualifier

Islamabad United will face Multan Sultan in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Earlier, Islamabad won the match against Multan by four wickets.

Islamabad won five matches on the trot to finish with a staggering eight wins in 10 league-stage matches. They had won three out of their first four matches of the Karachi leg.

The foreign opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro has dazzled for them.

Usman posted the only century of the Abu Dhabi leg, leading Islamabad to victory in a record-breaking, high-scoring thriller against Peshawar Zalmi last week.

Squad for today’s match:

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Full Schedule:

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM