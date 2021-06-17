PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 27

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 27th match, at night which will be the second game of the double-header of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Karachi has lost three matches in a row while Lahore has gone down in their last two fixtures after a bright start to the Abu Dhabi leg. Following their string of losses, Karachi finds themselves at number five in the points table with three wins and five defeats from eight games. Lahore is better placed at number three, with five victories and three losses.

Having gone down to Multan Sultans and Islamabad United earlier in the tournament, Karachi also lost to Peshawar in their previous encounter. Their batting was terrible, as only Sharjeel Khan and Abbas Afridi crossed the 20-run mark. 108 runs for 9 wickets were all Karachi managed as they ended up losing the game by six wickets.

After losing to Islamabad, Lahore was upset by Quetta Gladiators in their last match. Bowling first, Lahore did a decent job of restricting the opposition to 158 runs for 5 wickets as James Faulkner starred with 3 wickets for 25 runs. Their batting, though, let them down as apart from Tim David (46), no one made an impact.

Weather Report:

Being the second game of the double-header, it will be slightly cooler, but the temperature will still be in the region of 33’C. Humidity will be around 57% while the wind speed will be between 13-15 km/h.

Pitch Report:

In Wednesday’s game, Multan put up 183 runs for 5 wickets batting first. In the double-header on the previous day, there were two low-scoring encounters. Lahore could not chase 159 runs against Quetta. While Peshawar kept Karachi to 108 runs and chased the total. The pitch has remained to the sport.

Squad for today’s match:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, and Zeeshan Ashraf

Squad and Players:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Full Schedule:

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM