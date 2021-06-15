PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24

Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge of elimination when it will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, on Tuesday night.

Karachi, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t have a good start in Abu Dhabi and have lost both the games, first against Multan Sultans and then against Islamabad United on Monday night.

Karachi currently has six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them to the edge as Multan, also with six points from seven games, look good in terms of form.

Even though scoring a presumably defendable total of 190/4, Karachi saw that target chased down comfortably by Islamabad as Karachi’s bowlers were beaten all over by Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed.

While Babar continued to be in form with another 81, the Karachi batting will get some confidence after seeing Najibullah scoring runs.

However, the major cause of worry for Karachi will be its bowlers as they’ve been able to bowl out opposition only once in the tournament, against Quetta in the opening match of the season in Karachi.

Peshawar is also not short of being inconsistent this season, they’ve won four in eight games they have played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where Wahab-led former champions were beaten twice.

Peshawar’s only win in Abu Dhabi came against Quetta Gladiators.

They fell to a defeat this past Sunday against Multan and that match exposed a worrying sign for Peshawar as their bowlers took only two wickets while Multan reached a target of 167 with 21 balls to spare.

The batting will be largely depending on locals like Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik as David Miller has returned to his country to join national duties.

Squad for today’s match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.

Squad and Players:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.

Full Schedule:

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM