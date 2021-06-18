Double Click 900 x 250

PSl 2021: Latest Points Table of Pakistan Super League

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 06:55 pm
Karachi Kings keep their playoffs alive, Lahore Qalandars stay third. however Islamabad United retains its position on the top of the Points Table of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

A stellar batting performance by Babar Azam and Co coupled with a good bowling performance has helped Karachi defeat Lahore by 7 runs and keep their hopes of qualifying in the knockout stages of PSL alive.

 

 

Meanwhile, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars have booked their spot in the knockout stages of the PSL.

 

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913