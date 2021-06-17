PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the 6th season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow 9th to 24th June.

PSL Points Table 2021

Find the Updated PSL 6 points table with the latest rankings. (Updated, June 2021)