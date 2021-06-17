Double Click 728 x 90
PSL Points table 2021: Latest PSL 6 Points table (Pakistan Super League)

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 09:03 pm
PSL 6 Points Table 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021) is the 6th season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced the remaining matches schedule and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow 9th to 24th June.

PSL Points Table 2021

Find the Updated PSL 6 points table  with the latest rankings. (Updated, June 2021)

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
3 Peshawar Zalmi95410+0.726
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913
