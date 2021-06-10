Double Click 900 x 250

Rashid Khan shines as Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United

Shariq Tahir

10th Jun, 2021. 12:01 pm
Rashid Khan shines as Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United.

Rashid Khan smashed three consecutive fours in the final over, changing the match’s outcome.

Rashid Khan of Lahore Qalandars shined with the bat in the final over to lead his team to an unlikely victory over Islamabad United in the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars off to a terrible start, losing in-form opener Fakhar Zaman early, who was bowled by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

After scoring 29 runs off 25 balls, experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez miscued pacer Hasan Ali to fielder Asif Ali.

Batsman Ben Dunk (17 off 18) was caught by fielder Iftikhar Ahmed in the final over of the match bowled by pacer Hasan Ali.

Rashid Khan excelled with the bat towards the end, striking three consecutive fours in the final over by all-rounder Hussain Talat that changed the fate of the match.

Rashid Khan, the Qalandars’ star spinner, bowled all-rounder Hussain Talat (14 off 17) as the Qalandars continued to take wickets.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97