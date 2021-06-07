Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam

Suhaib Ahmed

08th Jun, 2021. 12:37 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam

‘Shahnawaz Dhani’, a young bowler from ‘Multan Sultans’, expressed his desire to take the wicket of ‘Karachi Kings’ batsman ‘Babar Azam’.

Shahnawaz Dhani, 22, made a fabulous debut as a player of Multan Sultans. In his first match, the bowler successfully achieved 2 wickets for 20 in three overs. Dhani had made his first-class debut on Nover 25, 2019 for Sindh. The right-arm bowler seems to be having a promising career!

He said in an interview that taking the wicket of Babar Azam is my dream, I have not dismissed him yet.

Shahnawaz said, “I want to form a bowling partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi for Pakistan”.

He added, “I used to follow Shane Bond, he was a very fast bowler and I loved his action”.

He further said, “After Shane Bond’s retirement, I’ve been impressed by England’s Joffre Archer’s bowling. I want to be a successful bowler like him”.

He concluded, “My dream is to represent Pakistan in the World Cup and win this award”.

The right-armed cricketer has the potential of bowling more than 145 clicks, resulting in him emerging as one of the potential players who can represent the country in the future.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson telephone Imran Khan
6 hours ago
UK’s Boris Johnson expresses condolences to PM Imran Khan, over Ghotki train crash

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had a telephonic conversation...
NEC target 4.8% GDP
6 hours ago
NEC to target 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

A statement from Prime Minister’s office stated on Monday that The National...
parineeti chopra
6 hours ago
Why Parineeti Chopra is not satisfied with her work?

Renowned Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has admitted that she is not satisfied...
chemical factory fire
6 hours ago
Chemical factory fire claims 18 lives, India

A chemical factory fire in the western Indian city of Pune killed...
Chinese birth-control policy
7 hours ago
Chinese birth-control policy could affect Uyghur population, report

Chinese contractual and Chinese birth-control policy could affect the Uyghur population, report...
Yumna Zaidi
7 hours ago
‘Didn’t work in any drama without make-up’ Says Yumna Zaidi

Leading Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi says that she has not come on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...