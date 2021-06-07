Shahnawaz Dhani expressed his desire to take the wicket of Babar Azam

‘Shahnawaz Dhani’, a young bowler from ‘Multan Sultans’, expressed his desire to take the wicket of ‘Karachi Kings’ batsman ‘Babar Azam’.

Shahnawaz Dhani, 22, made a fabulous debut as a player of Multan Sultans. In his first match, the bowler successfully achieved 2 wickets for 20 in three overs. Dhani had made his first-class debut on Nover 25, 2019 for Sindh. The right-arm bowler seems to be having a promising career!

He said in an interview that taking the wicket of Babar Azam is my dream, I have not dismissed him yet.

Shahnawaz said, “I want to form a bowling partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi for Pakistan”.

He added, “I used to follow Shane Bond, he was a very fast bowler and I loved his action”.

He further said, “After Shane Bond’s retirement, I’ve been impressed by England’s Joffre Archer’s bowling. I want to be a successful bowler like him”.

He concluded, “My dream is to represent Pakistan in the World Cup and win this award”.

The right-armed cricketer has the potential of bowling more than 145 clicks, resulting in him emerging as one of the potential players who can represent the country in the future.