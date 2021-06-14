WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC Final) between India and New Zealand will take home a prize of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.

Runners-up will get $ 800,000 in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and crowning the first official world champions in the longest format of the cricket game.

The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC Standings is $ 450,000. The team that is fourth on the table will be awarded $ 350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $ 200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $ 100,000 each.

Test Mace, previously given to teams topping the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings will now be given to the WTC Final winners. In case the WTC ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions.