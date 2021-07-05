Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot after six years together

After six years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are said to have married on the country singer’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch.

Page Six received photos of the modest and picturesque chapel where Blake, 45, and Gwen, 51, exchanged vows on Saturday.

Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring a month earlier, sparking rumors of their marriage.

The wedding reception may have taken place in the tent. Despite its small size, it was tastefully adorned with a few tables and floral arrangements.

Shelton was formerly married to Miranda Lambert, but the couple divorced in July 2015. Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale just weeks after their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage.

The Duo first met in 2015 while co-judging NBC’s reality shows The Voice.