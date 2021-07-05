Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot after six years together

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 11:29 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Blake Shelton

After six years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are said to have married on the country singer’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch.

Page Six received photos of the modest and picturesque chapel where Blake, 45, and Gwen, 51, exchanged vows on Saturday.

Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring a month earlier, sparking rumors of their marriage.

The wedding reception may have taken place in the tent. Despite its small size, it was tastefully adorned with a few tables and floral arrangements.

What We Know About Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton&#39;s Wedding | POPSUGAR Celebrity

Shelton was formerly married to Miranda Lambert, but the couple divorced in July 2015. Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale just weeks after their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage.

The Duo first met in 2015 while co-judging NBC’s reality shows The Voice.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dwayne Johnson
10 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE...
Ed Sheeran becomes the UK's richest musicians
23 mins ago
Ed Sheeran feels honored to perform for the England football squad

Ed Sheeran, who attended England's Euro 2020 match versus Germany at Wembley,...
Sonam Kapoor halloween
1 hour ago
Sonam Kapoor speaks up against the pay differences in Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, has spoken out about the increasing...
Courteney Cox
2 hours ago
Courteney Cox celebrates 4th July with pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa

American actress, Courteney Cox made an appearance with close friends Jennifer Aniston...
Katie Price
3 hours ago
Katie Price in immense pain following major cosmetic surgery

Katie Price, a former glamour model, is said to be in excruciating...
The Big Picture
12 hours ago
The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Set To Make His TV Debut

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is making his television debut with a unique...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung
5 mins ago
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung

One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for...
Dwayne Johnson
10 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE...
Ed Sheeran becomes the UK's richest musicians
23 mins ago
Ed Sheeran feels honored to perform for the England football squad

Ed Sheeran, who attended England's Euro 2020 match versus Germany at Wembley,...
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features
39 mins ago
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy...