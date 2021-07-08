Double Click 728 x 90
Cryptocurrency: Mining Farm Busted by Ukrainian Security

Ukraine’s government security agency has identified the country’s largest underground cryptocurrency mining farm.

In the city of Vinnytsya, Ukraine’s government security service said on Thursday, that it had discovered the country’s largest underground cryptocurrency mining site.

The farm took enough power to cause blackouts across many cities. The number of weekly damages done by the mining farm could exceed 7 million hryvnias (about $256,500) according to preliminary calculations.

The farm was housed in one of a local energy company’s old warehouse building.

According to the investigation, this was set up by miners from Kyiv and Vinnytsya.

To hide their illegal actions, they tampered with the electric meter data.

3,800 gaming systems, over 500 GPUs, 50 CPUs, and criminal documents relating to electricity theft were all found at the scene.

