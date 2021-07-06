Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors

Double Click 728 x 90
muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:43 pm
Every day seems to bring us a new leak about one of the gadgets Samsung plans to unveil at its Unpacked event next month. The quality of those leaks has been constantly improving, and today we have what appear to be authentic 360-degree GIFs showcasing the Galaxy Buds 2.

The GIFs come from Evleaks. However, to be honest, the GIFs don’t reveal anything that is not being leaked before. They do confirm that whatever color of buds you choose, the casing will be white only. The Galaxy Buds 2 will be coming in four colors; black, green, purple, and white.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will not be featuring active noise cancellation (ANC), but it will not be the deciding factor whether the price will drop or not.

There are some rumors regarding the price of Buds 2. The price may range from $149 to $200 (approximately Rs23,700 to Rs31,800).

Good thing is that there’s only a month or two till Samsung takes to the virtual stage and formally unveils all the details, putting an end to all the conjecture.

Here are the 360-degree GIFs of the Bud 2.

