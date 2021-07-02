Hilton Opens Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort in Croatia

Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa on the Adriatic coast.

The leisure resort is located between the charming town of Opatija and the vibrant city of Rijeka, surrounded by soaring mountains and cobalt-blue waters.

The hotel has one of Croatia’s best beachfront locations, with 200 meters of private beach.

The hotel has 132 rooms with 62 villas and suites. Rooms are ranging from luxurious to three-bedroom duplex, all facing the sea. Some of them have spacious terraces, too.

With 3,700 sqm of amenities ranging from Finnish saunas and geothermal pools to a Himalayan salt room, the resort is home to Croatia’s first eforea spa and health club, where visitors may immerse themselves in the ultimate realm of wellbeing.

Guests can keep up with their fitness routines with the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We’re excited to open another stunning property in Croatia that will appeal to a whole range of guests seeking a calm retreat on the Adriatic coast,” said David Kelly, Hilton senior vice president, Europe.

“Croatia’s prominence as an international leisure destination is growing and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests at Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, one of nearly 40 new openings planned this year in Europe.”