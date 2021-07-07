Double Click 728 x 90
Kriti Sanon requests media to not to cover funeral after Dilip Kumar’s death

Raba NoorWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 08:55 pm
Kriti Sanon

Indian actor Kriti Sanon has made a ‘humble request’ to the media and the paparazzi who are sharing visuals from Dilip Kumar‘s funeral.

Took to Instagram, she shared a story in which she urged the media to avoid covering celebrity funerals for it’s disturbing to see ‘videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background’.

“Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone’s funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It’s disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background.” Kriti stated

“I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession.” she further wrote

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat in 2019. She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush.

