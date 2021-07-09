Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 12:20 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Lanka Premier League

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to November-December due to the unavailability of foreign players, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.

The T20 league was scheduled to begin from July 29 but has been postponed to November 19 to December 12

“The Governing Council of the Lanka Premier League is of the view that rescheduling the tournament will enable more players from leading cricket-playing nations to take part in the league,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“The Council made this decision after assessing that at least one similar premier league and several international tours will be played among the cricketing nations during August 2021, during the period, which the LPL 2nd edition was expected to be played.”

According to a list released by SLC earlier this month, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma, West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, and No.1-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi were among the players who had signed up for the event.

The decision follows a long-running dispute between Sri Lankan players and the country’s cricket authority (SLC) over national contracts, which ended on Wednesday with 29 of the 30 players signing up for the India series.

According to a report, the LPL is also “without three of the five franchises that competed in the inaugural season last year.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Umar Akmal
2 days ago
Umar Akmal confesses his mistake and apologizes to everyone

Cricketer Umar Akmal admitted his mistake, saying that his mistake brought Pakistan...
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 player fainted.
6 days ago
Pakistan VS West Indies Women Match 2nd T20 2021, 2 players fainted

Two West Indies players fainted during the second T20 match between the...
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam
6 days ago
Adorable fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
1 week ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Not Only Man Of The Match But Every Player Of The Team Is Important, Wahab Riaz
1 week ago
Not Only Man Of The Match But Every Player Of The Team Is Important, Wahab Riaz

Cricketer Wahab Riaz said that not only the man of the match...
Matter of Central Contract of National Cricketers
1 week ago
Matter of Central Contract of National Cricketers

The central contract of the national cricketers has expired today, but no...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Faiza Saleem
5 mins ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
balochistan oath cermony
10 mins ago
Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI's, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor...
BTS ARMY Playlist
12 mins ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...
Sergio Ramos
1 hour ago
Sergio Ramos joins Paris St-Germain on a two-year deal

Following Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain has signed him...