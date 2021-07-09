Former England Captain Michael Vaughan branded Pakistan’s performance ‘pathetic’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan branded Pakistan’s performance against England “pathetic” in a series of tweets directed at them.

In the first ODI, England defeated Pakistan by nine wickets, thanks to a dismal showing by the visiting team with the bat. Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 141 in less than 36 overs at Cardiff, with England pacer Saqib Mahmood taking 4/42 to rock Pakistan’s innings, with Fakhar Zaman’s 47 the best individual score. England won by 9 wickets in 21.5 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley.

Following Pakistan’s dreadful performance, Michael Vaughan sneered at the team. The former England captain called Pakistan’s performance ‘pathetic’ in a series of tweets.

“For England to rock up only yesterday as a team & perform like they did tells us so much about the culture of the white ball team .. very, very impressive .. for Pakistan they were PATHETIC .. It’s the only way to describe a performance like that,” Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan tweeted the above after the conclusion of the match, but he also tweeted after Pakistan’s innings. “Love watching Pakistan play Cricket… A team that can beat any team in the world on any given day but also lose to any team on any given day,” the other tweet read.

Captain Babar Azam expressed disappointment with his team’s performance and stated that the second ODI at Lord’s will help to level things. “Credit to England for this. “We didn’t get momentum, or a big partnership. Fakhar carried his form on from South Africa. We are looking forward to Lord’s and we have to try and do our best,” he said after the match.