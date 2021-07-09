Double Click 728 x 90
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan branded Pakistan’s performance ‘pathetic’

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 10:36 pm
Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan branded Pakistan’s performance against England  “pathetic” in a series of tweets directed at them.

In the first ODI, England defeated Pakistan by nine wickets, thanks to a dismal showing by the visiting team with the bat. Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 141 in less than 36 overs at Cardiff, with England pacer Saqib Mahmood taking 4/42 to rock Pakistan’s innings, with Fakhar Zaman’s 47 the best individual score. England won by 9 wickets in 21.5 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley.

Following Pakistan’s dreadful performance, Michael Vaughan sneered at the team. The former England captain called Pakistan’s performance ‘pathetic’ in a series of tweets.

“For England to rock up only yesterday as a team & perform like they did tells us so much about the culture of the white ball team .. very, very impressive .. for Pakistan they were PATHETIC .. It’s the only way to describe a performance like that,” Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan tweeted the above after the conclusion of the match, but he also tweeted after Pakistan’s innings. “Love watching Pakistan play Cricket… A team that can beat any team in the world on any given day but also lose to any team on any given day,” the other tweet read.

Captain Babar Azam expressed disappointment with his team’s performance and stated that the second ODI at Lord’s will help to level things. “Credit to England for this. “We didn’t get momentum, or a big partnership. Fakhar carried his form on from South Africa. We are looking forward to Lord’s and we have to try and do our best,” he said after the match.

taliban afghanistan
2 mins ago
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan region under their control

The Afghan Taliban claimed that 85% of Afghanistan's territory was under their...
Nadia Hussain
38 mins ago
Nadia Hussain reveals everything About Her Diet & Skin Regime

A beautiful Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain. She is also famous...
Wahab Riaz
1 hour ago
Due to a visa error, Wahab Riaz was sent back to Pakistan from London airport

After traveling to the United Kingdom (UK) to compete in the inaugural...
Pakistan intends
2 hours ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
US Cars
2 hours ago
In Canada some used cars are more expensive than new cars

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Euro 2020 Final
2 hours ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
