Muhammad Amir backs up Shaheen Shah Afridi after his wicketless performance

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir came out in support of left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, after he went wicketless in the Pakistan Vs England ODI match, on Tuesday.

Amir defended the fellow cricketer in his recent tweet and said, “In my opinion, Shaheen Afridi is one of the finest bowler and the best Pakistan has currently. Shaheen keep your head high, you have done it before and you will smash it again InshaAllah [God willing]. Don’t take some attention seekers dislikeness to your heart,”

in my opinion @iShaheenAfridi is one of the finest bowler and the best Pakistan has currently, shaheen keep your head high u have done it before n u'll smash it again IA. don't take some attention seekers dislikeness to ur heart. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 14, 2021

Shaheen Shah somehow managed 78 runs in 10 overs against England, while England skillfully chased down the 332 run target, and easily whitewashed Pakistan 3-0. The fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi managed grabbing only 2 wickets in the aforementioned series.

It may be recalled that the former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, ridiculed Shaheen for celebrating a wicket he took, in an earlier match. His satirical tweet said, “Shaheen Afridi likes blowing flying kisses more than taking wickets. At least take five wickets or run through a batting lineup before these hugs and flying kisses. What’s the point of doing it after just one wicket,”