Priyanka Chopra exploring the streets of London on her scooter

Raba NoorWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:44 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra goes exploring the streets of London on her electric scooter.

Took to her Instagram Stories, the Quantico actress post a selfie, in which she could be seen with a broad smile on her face, prepared to jump onto an electric scooter.

“Let’s go explore,” she captions her story

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen donning a white patterned dress and matching shoes. She also shared a video and another picture from the streets of London, where she has been based for the best part of 2021.

On the work front, Priyanka has been filming back-to-back projects in the UK. She completed work on Text for You, a romantic film in which she co-stars with Sam Heughan, and immediately got to work on her Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony.

