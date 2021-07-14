Priyanka Chopra exploring the streets of London on her scooter

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra goes exploring the streets of London on her electric scooter.

Took to her Instagram Stories, the Quantico actress post a selfie, in which she could be seen with a broad smile on her face, prepared to jump onto an electric scooter.

“Let’s go explore,” she captions her story

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen donning a white patterned dress and matching shoes. She also shared a video and another picture from the streets of London, where she has been based for the best part of 2021.

On the work front, Priyanka has been filming back-to-back projects in the UK. She completed work on Text for You, a romantic film in which she co-stars with Sam Heughan, and immediately got to work on her Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony.