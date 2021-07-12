Double Click 728 x 90
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood pic to wish her brother on birthday

Raba NoorWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 11:32 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a childhood picture along with a heartfelt birthday note to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday.

She took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures to mark her brother Siddharth Chopra’s birthday. She shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a heartfelt birthday note which read, “Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89.”

Take a look at her post:

In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra were seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second picture, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

A board situated by the truck read, “Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi.” She shared the post with the caption, “Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter. (sic)”

