muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:41 pm
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has great features at a budget-friendly price. It is basically based on Realme C21, which was launched in Pakistan back in March. The new Realme phone comes with an even cheaper price tag compared to Realme C21.

It made its official debut in Vietnam on July 2. Realme C21Y offers basic features only with a MediaTek silicon chipset. The 12nm Tiger T610 is clocked to 1.8GHz. It comes in a 4GB+64GB variant, with up to 256GB expandable storage.

The phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery that does not support a fast charge. However, Realme C21Y can reverse charge other devices while on the go. It uses an old micro-USB interface. Like other Realme phones, it runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme C21Y is certified by TÜV Rheinland for the quality and durability of prolonging usability. However, there is nothing new in terms of design. The body looks hefty and is 9.1mm thick. The phone weighs 200g.

It has a 6.5-inch notched IPS LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and a 720P resolution. It has a plastic back featuring a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Realme C21Y is offered in Blue and Black colors.

The phone features a triple-rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and two low-resolution cameras for macro and B&W modes. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter inside the notch.

Realme C21Y starts from 3,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (approximately Rs24,000).

