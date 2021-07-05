TikTok is making its AI available to other companies

TikTok’s AI is no longer a secret; in fact, it is currently available for purchase. According to the Press Release, parent company ByteDance has quietly established a BytePlus division that offers TikTok technology, including the recommendation algorithm. Customers can also purchase computer vision technologies, real-time effects, and automated translations, among other features.

BytePlus launched in June and is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong and London. The company is attempting to register trademarks in the United States, while it is unclear whether the company has an American presence at this time.

At least a few clients have already enrolled. BytePlus code is already used by the American fashion app Goat, as well as the Indonesian online shopping company Chilibeli and the travel site WeGo.

A move like this would not be shocking, even though it would reduce TikTok’s cachet. It might help ByteDance compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and other companies that market industry tools. It could also be used as a hedge. TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin may be nearing the end of their growth phase, and selling their technology might keep the money flowing.