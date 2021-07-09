Double Click 728 x 90
Due to a visa error, Wahab Riaz was sent back to Pakistan from London airport

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 09:55 pm
Wahab Riaz

After traveling to the United Kingdom (UK) to compete in the inaugural ‘The Hundred‘ cricket tournament, senior bowler Wahab Riaz was sent back to Pakistan from London airport.

Wahab Riaz, 35, was notified by immigration officials at London Airport that he had arrived with the improper visa. Wahab assured this correspondent that he is working on resolving the visa issue and would be traveling again shortly.

Wahab will be representing Trent Rockets. Wahab will be the league’s second Pakistani player, following pacer Mohammad Amir. Due to national duty, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been unavailable. Both will play T20Is and Tests in the West Indies.

This year’s Hundred will begin on July 21, with the final on August 21. The league was postponed last year owing to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

