Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Xiaomi Sets New Charging Records with 200W Wired Charging

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 12:45 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Xiaomi Sets New Charging Records with 200W Wired Charging

Xiaomi announced impressive charging flex with the announcement of the Mi 11 line in May. Recently it showcased a Mi 11 Pro charging at a reported 200W and going from 0%to 100% in just 15 minutes. The debate of whether this sort of charging is useful or not is not important, rather the fact that Xiaomi pulled out undoubtedly a great PR stunt is important, with several other records broken by the company.

 

Xiaomi is called the tech Xiaomi HyperCharge. It didn’t take long for some additional information to emerge, such as the fact that the Mi 11 Pro used in the demo had a bespoke 4,000 mAh battery, rather than the standard 5,000 mAh, and that after 800 charging cycles, the battery had lost 20% of its capacity. Which, while it may sound poor, is actually better than China’s official requirement of 60% battery capacity retention after 400 charges. But that’s beside the point.

 

After the dust had settled, the prevailing assumption was that, for one reason or another, the 200W charging technology would not be coming to actual end-user devices anytime soon. That, however, does not tell the whole story, and 200W charging may be closer than you think.

 

NuVolta is the firm behind the 200W charging technology. According to reports, the NuVolta NU2205 is the industry’s fastest charging chip with the largest power output, capable of reaching 100W. The company has launched the second generation of its pump fast-charging microprocessor. It’s also the only Chinese processor that allows a dual-cell, 4:2 pump fast charge design.

 

The NU2205 is a one-of-a-kind product on the market right now. NuVolta Technologies is especially proud of its ability to break international firms’ monopolies in the dual-cell rapid charging area. This may be good news for more than just Xiaomi and its products. Although Xiaomi is still likely to be the first to actually put the tech in a production phone.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dizo Teases its Next Product to be a Mobile Phone After Wireless Earphones
1 hour ago
Dizo Teases its Next Product to be a Mobile Phone After Wireless Earphones

Dizo, Realme’s AIoT sub-brand, introduced a couple of wireless earphones last week....
Import duties on mobile phones hike Up to 240%
18 hours ago
Import duties on mobile phones hike Up to 240%

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased administrative requirements on mobile phones to generate...
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration
2 days ago
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last...
Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box
2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled next month. However, almost...
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices
2 days ago
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices

Samsung has released the enterprise variants of some of its devices that...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s coming soon with thumbprint security

The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan COVID-19: Cases Once Again Exceeds 1000 Mark
4 mins ago
Pakistan COVID-19: Cases Once Again Exceeds 1000 Mark

The daily number of new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has once...
Emirates Airline Pakistan
9 mins ago
Emirates Airline Extends Flight Restrictions To Pakistan, Other Countries Till July 15

The Emirates Airline has announced that it will be halting flights from...
Qatar Airways Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Authentication on IATA Travel Pass
20 mins ago
Qatar Airways Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Authentication on IATA Travel Pass

Qatar Airways has become the first airline to trial COVID-19 vaccine authentication...
Pakistan post Amazon
25 mins ago
Amazon Opens Its Facilitation Centre In Collaboration With Pakistan post

The e-commerce giant Amazon is now a part of the Pakistan post...