Xiaomi Foldable To Release with Snapdragon 888

According to leaks, a new Xiaomi Foldable will arrive in Q4 with a snapdragon 888 chipset and an improved hinge.

Xiaomi launched its first foldable smartphone in March, and according to leaks, the company is already working on a follow-up.

According to one source, the new device will pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108MP camera, but will bring an improved hinge.

The whole internal structure of the next Mi Mix Fold is already being tested. The foldable itself will have an inward hinge and will have two displays – one big on the inside, built by Samsung and coming with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a smaller one on the outside with 90Hz, manufactured by Visionox.