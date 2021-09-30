Babar Azam has highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters
Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam has made the highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters after he made his 6th century against Northern in the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
Babar has now 6 centuries to his name in 185 innings. Overall, Babar is at the 7th position for having most centuries in the T20 format.
Among Pakistan batters, Ahmed Shahzad has 5 centuries in 221 innings and sits at the 2nd position while Kamran Akmal has 5 centuries in 263 innings and sits at the 3rd position.
Khurram Manzoor has 4 centuries in 118 innings, while Mukhtar Ahmed has 3 centuries in 46 innings, and Sharjeel Khan has 3 centuries in 110 innings.
Meanwhile, Babar remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 63 balls Central Punjab posted 200 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. He strokes 11 fours and three sixes.
Read More
England cricketers would tour Pakistan, says frustrated Mushtaq Ahmed
Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that England's cricketers would happily tour Pakistan and...
West Indies giant Pollard celebrates 300 T20 scalps
West Indies giant Kieron Pollard says getting to 300 wickets in Twenty20 cricket will...
Barcelona's spending limit slashed by La Liga as Real Madrid tower ahead
Barcelona's spending limit this season will be almost 650 million euros ($754...
England Cricket Board apologizes for cancellation of Pakistan tour
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Anne Whitmore apologized for the...
National T20 Cup Live score: Southern Punjab Vs Northern Live
National T20 Cup Live score: