Babar Azam has highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters

Suhaib Ahmed

30th Sep, 2021. 06:16 pm
Babar Azam has highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam has made the highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters after he made his 6th century against Northern in the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Babar has now 6 centuries to his name in 185 innings. Overall, Babar is at the 7th position for having most centuries in the T20 format.

Among Pakistan batters, Ahmed Shahzad has 5 centuries in 221 innings and sits at the 2nd position while Kamran Akmal has 5 centuries in 263 innings and sits at the 3rd position.

Khurram Manzoor has 4 centuries in 118 innings, while Mukhtar Ahmed has 3 centuries in 46 innings, and Sharjeel Khan has 3 centuries in 110 innings.

Meanwhile, Babar remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 63 balls Central Punjab posted 200 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. He strokes 11 fours and three sixes.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

19 hours ago
England cricketers would tour Pakistan, says frustrated Mushtaq Ahmed

Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that England's cricketers would happily tour Pakistan and...
19 hours ago
West Indies giant Pollard celebrates 300 T20 scalps

West Indies giant Kieron Pollard says getting to 300 wickets in Twenty20 cricket will...
20 hours ago
Barcelona's spending limit slashed by La Liga as Real Madrid tower ahead

Barcelona's spending limit this season will be almost 650 million euros ($754...
22 hours ago
England Cricket Board apologizes for cancellation of Pakistan tour

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Anne Whitmore apologized for the...
22 hours ago
National T20 Cup Live score: Southern Punjab Vs Northern Live

National T20 Cup Live score:
22 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Northern vs Southern Punjab | Match 10 | Live score

National T20 Cup: Today Northern will face Southern Punjab in the tenth...