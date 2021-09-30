Babar Azam has highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam has made the highest T20 centuries among Pakistan batters after he made his 6th century against Northern in the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Babar has now 6 centuries to his name in 185 innings. Overall, Babar is at the 7th position for having most centuries in the T20 format.

Among Pakistan batters, Ahmed Shahzad has 5 centuries in 221 innings and sits at the 2nd position while Kamran Akmal has 5 centuries in 263 innings and sits at the 3rd position.

Khurram Manzoor has 4 centuries in 118 innings, while Mukhtar Ahmed has 3 centuries in 46 innings, and Sharjeel Khan has 3 centuries in 110 innings.

Meanwhile, Babar remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 63 balls Central Punjab posted 200 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. He strokes 11 fours and three sixes.