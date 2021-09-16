Babar Azam: ‘Misbah and Waqar’s resignation has put more responsibility on me’

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Sep, 2021. 08:12 pm
Babar Azam: ‘Misbah and Waqar resignation put more responsibility on me’

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam said that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis exit has placed more responsibility on him as a captain.

In a virtual press conference, Babar said that Misbah and Waqar resigned due to personal reasons and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed foreign coaches which is their decision, so he doesn’t want to comment on it.

Babar Azam said, “It was Misbah and Waqar’s personal decision. But, it has put extra responsibility on me and I am taking this as a challenge,”

“See, when you get new coaches, you just try to gell in quickly. Interim coaches Saqlain Bhai and Razzaq Bhai are trying to share their experience and finalizing the combination for the series,”

He said that their focus is on the ODI series against New Zealand and they will try to win it.

He said, “We are focused on the New Zealand series. You can’t take any team lightly as any day you can get surprised,”

“We will have a look at the pitch today and decide whether to go with two spinners or three. The final team will be decided tomorrow,”

