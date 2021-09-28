Babar Azam said ‘You have always been a fighter’ to Inzamam-ul-Haq
Pakistani cricketer, Babar Azam on Tuesday prayed for the recovery of the former cricketer, Inzamam-ul-Haq and said that he had always been a fighter.
Inzamam had today clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack, as the news had been widely reported across the media a day earlier.
Inzamam-ul-Haq in a video message thanked all the people across the world who had prayed for him; fans, former, and current cricketers, and commentators.
He said, “It felt very nice being remembered, so I wanted to thank everyone,”
He also said that he did not suffer a heart attack; he had gone to the doctor for a “routine checkup”.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam tweeted, “You have always been a fighter @Inzamam08 bhai. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May Allah ta’ala grant you swift recovery and healthy life. Get well soon, legend! Ameen.”
