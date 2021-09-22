Daren Sammy criticizes Eng and NZ over Pak tour cancellation

Former West-Indies cricketer, Daren Sammy came forward in support of Pakistan and bashes England and New Zealand over tour cancellation.

Daren expressed disappointment over the attitude of England and New Zealand, and in a tweet warns Pakistan to be aware of its enemies.

Daren Sammy tweeted, “Be aware of the wolves in sheep clothing. They will eat you in your sleep even right after feeding them..”

On Monday, England and Wales Cricket Board withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from a tour of Pakistan next month, citing ‘COVID fatigue’.

Last week, New Zealand also withdrew its tour to Pakistan just before the toss for the first ODI at Rawalpindi and didn’t give any details about the security threats they had received.