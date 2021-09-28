Did you know PCB receives food bills up to 27 lakhs?

PCB receives food bills up to 27 lakhs for security officials hired for the New Zealand team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would have to bear significant losses as a result of such postponement of two home series against New Zealand and England for various reasons.

While the Black Caps refused to play and flew out of the country after a security threat was received by their intelligence agency.

England cited fatigue and mental health reasons to deny Pakistan their promise of touring the country for the first time since 2005.

The significance of this series being so high, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made several preparations. However, they faced disappointment as the tour was called off.

As per the latest development, PCB is set to endure huge financial losses due to the cancellation of the series. The cricket board is staring at a hefty amount just to pay the food bills of security officials hired for the Kiwi team.