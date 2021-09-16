Doctors find the Airpod inside the chest of man’s body

It is true that he needed to get a critical medical procedure for removing it, in his sleep, he swallowed the Airpod that may have been a joke in starting.

When gulping came as a surprise to him, he discovered the cause: an AirPod trapped in his throat. The man had accidentally gulped the earpiece while sleeping, causing him to experience chest trouble.

As stated by Bradford Gauthier from Worcester, Massachusetts, US, he was fine when he woke up one morning late yet encountered some trouble when he attempted to drink water. He composed on his Facebook profile discussing the uncommon occasion, “It wouldn’t go down, I needed to hang over to allow it to pour out into the sink. Gross.”

According to Gauthier that he felt like something is “off with a ton of pressing factor in my chest”, yet thought it was because of a dry throat or something from all the snow scooping the prior night. Dad of the two kids tells the media that he went on early sleeping “exhausted” and the following day morning scooped snow for one more hour prior to having any issues.