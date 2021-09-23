Emoji riddles that will stump your friends

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 06:01 pm

If you love Pictionary, you’ll absolutely get a kick out of these emoji riddles and all you need is your phone.

Text your friends to see if you can stump them or even share on Facebook for a larger group activity. While some are easier than others, they will certainly get you thinking.

Riddle: Let’s start simple

Answer: Love Letter

Riddle: we could all use one of these

Answer: Watch Dog

Riddle: Starting Over

Answer: Back to square one

Riddle: The search is on

Answer: Finding Nemo

Riddle: The large event

Answer: World cup

Riddle: Rhyming

Answer: The cat in the hat

Riddle: Refreshing

Answer: Iced tea

Adsence 300X250

Read More

13 mins ago
Stunning girls resembles Real-Life Barbie Doll from Ukraine

Barbie dolls are no longer only toys to be played with. who...
14 mins ago
Florida man is attempting to sell a car he stole to its owner

According to the police, a Florida guy attempted to sell a car...
40 mins ago
"Mr Smith had 4 daughters", try to solve this viral riddle

Riddle "Mr Smith had four daughters" each of his daughters had a...
1 hour ago
New York: Man jumps to death and kills old man standing below

In New York, a guy leaped off the roof of a building,...
2 hours ago
Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in British Columbia

A grizzly bear was accidentally gored by a mountain goat in British...
2 hours ago
Runaway feline found at JFK air terminal after a couple of weeks

A feline that got away from a transporter while being stacked onto...