Emoji riddles that will stump your friends
If you love Pictionary, you’ll absolutely get a kick out of these emoji riddles and all you need is your phone.
Text your friends to see if you can stump them or even share on Facebook for a larger group activity. While some are easier than others, they will certainly get you thinking.
Riddle: Let’s start simple
Answer: Love Letter
Riddle: we could all use one of these
Answer: Watch Dog
Riddle: Starting Over
Answer: Back to square one
Riddle: The search is on
Answer: Finding Nemo
Riddle: The large event
Answer: World cup
Riddle: Rhyming
Answer: The cat in the hat
Riddle: Refreshing
Answer: Iced tea
Read More
Stunning girls resembles Real-Life Barbie Doll from Ukraine
Barbie dolls are no longer only toys to be played with. who...
Florida man is attempting to sell a car he stole to its owner
According to the police, a Florida guy attempted to sell a car...
"Mr Smith had 4 daughters", try to solve this viral riddle
Riddle "Mr Smith had four daughters" each of his daughters had a...
New York: Man jumps to death and kills old man standing below
In New York, a guy leaped off the roof of a building,...
Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in British Columbia
A grizzly bear was accidentally gored by a mountain goat in British...