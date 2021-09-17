First edition of Frankenstein fetches a record-breaking $117 million at auction

When the first edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was auctioned for $1.17 million, it set a new global record for a printed work by a woman.

Christie’s had estimated that the three-volume copy of Frankenstein, which still has its original boards from its 1818 edition, would sell for $200,000 to $300,000, but the auction ended with a high offer well beyond that estimate.

Fine Books Magazine said that the figure was a new global record for the highest price paid for a printed work by a woman.

The edition was one of only 500 printed in Frankenstein’s original run, according to Christie’s, and the copy sold was the first to be auctioned since 1985.

