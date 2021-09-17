First edition of Frankenstein fetches a record-breaking $117 million at auction
When the first edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was auctioned for $1.17 million, it set a new global record for a printed work by a woman.
Christie’s had estimated that the three-volume copy of Frankenstein, which still has its original boards from its 1818 edition, would sell for $200,000 to $300,000, but the auction ended with a high offer well beyond that estimate.
Fine Books Magazine said that the figure was a new global record for the highest price paid for a printed work by a woman.
The edition was one of only 500 printed in Frankenstein’s original run, according to Christie’s, and the copy sold was the first to be auctioned since 1985.
On the other hand, a book that had been overdue for 14 years was recently returned by a patron who was unaware they still possessed it, according to a Scottish library.
According to OnFife, which operates the libraries in the Fife region, a customer recently came into one of the facilities and was told they had never returned a copy of Terry Pratchett’s The Amazing Maurice after borrowing it in 2007.
The patron had no idea they still had the book, according to officials, but they were able to return it the next day after a search of their home.
