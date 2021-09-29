If you thought that was Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, you’re not alone
You might find it difficult to believe the photo isn’t of Dwayne Johnson, but it is of an American cop who has gone viral for his remarkable resemblance to the Hollywood star.
Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Patrol in Alabama first drew the attention of the internet earlier this month when his photo was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.
Lieutenant Fields is seen leaning on a van in the photo, which drew immediate similarities to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It has been ‘liked’ over 2,000 times on Facebook, and hundreds of individuals have expressed their surprise after seeing it.
Several Facebook users commented on the post, which are as follows, “Dwayne The Cop Johnson.”
“Wow! He could double for the Rock! Bet the bad guys don’t mess with him!”
“Doppelganger for sure.”
Here’s a picture of 49-year-old Dwayne Johnson, for comparison.
Lieutenant Eric Fields’ photo was published on the video-sharing app TikTok by a user. According to The Independent, her video has been seen over 1.6 million times.
