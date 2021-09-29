If you thought that was Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, you’re not alone

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 04:20 pm
If you thought that was Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock', you're not alone

You might find it difficult to believe the photo isn’t of Dwayne Johnson, but it is of an American cop who has gone viral for his remarkable resemblance to the Hollywood star.

Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Patrol in Alabama first drew the attention of the internet earlier this month when his photo was posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Lieutenant Fields is seen leaning on a van in the photo, which drew immediate similarities to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It has been ‘liked’ over 2,000 times on Facebook, and hundreds of individuals have expressed their surprise after seeing it.

Several Facebook users commented on the post, which are as follows, “Dwayne The Cop Johnson.”

“Wow! He could double for the Rock! Bet the bad guys don’t mess with him!”

“Doppelganger for sure.”

Here’s a picture of 49-year-old Dwayne Johnson, for comparison.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

 

Lieutenant Eric Fields’ photo was published on the video-sharing app TikTok by a user. According to The Independent, her video has been seen over 1.6 million times.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 mins ago
Woman spends $500 on life-saving surgery for pet goldfish

It cost 300 British pounds to save the life of a beautiful...
10 mins ago
Guinness World Record: Dog rounds the bases in 21.06 seconds

https://youtu.be/77Gbe3-9wSU When a Jack Russell terrier raced the bases in 21.06 seconds...
18 mins ago
Romans had enough invasion of wild boars in the city

Over the years, Gauls, Visigoths, and criminals have attacked Rome, but the...
26 mins ago
Herd of stray goats makes their way through a Georgia village

https://youtu.be/kcpVSaFKufU When a herd of stray goats hired to remove weeds from...
28 mins ago
Baby monkey riding a goat receives over 12 million views

On Twitter, the video has gotten over 11 million views and 534,000...
31 mins ago
Tamil Nadu: Angry elephant shatters a bus windshield

"Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who...