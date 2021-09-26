IPL 2021: How much do the highest paid cricketers get?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) started this month after being halted for over four months due to rising coronavirus cases in India.

The fans, who watch the matches, also think that who Is the highest-paid cricketer in the IPL.

So here is the list of the top 10 highest-paid cricketers of the tournament.

IPL salaries

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 170 million Indian rupee (INR) ($2.4m)

Chris Morris, Rajasthan Royals — 162.5m INR ($2.2m)

Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders — 155m INR ($2.1m)

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Kyle Jamieson, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 142.5m INR ($1.96m)

Jhye Richardson, Punjab Kings — 140m INR ($1.92m)

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad — 125m INR ($1.72m)

PCB decides to offer $250,000 to cricket superstars

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is in favor of convincing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners to rope in the superstars of foreign countries to play in the league. Ramiz also stated that he is willing to pay a huge amount.

According to tot a report in The News, a proposal was presented in which the board was willing to offer a sum of $ 250,000 to a player with star power if he associates him with one of the franchises.

Currently, the best of the lot receives around $160,000.

“Ramiz is due to meet the franchise owners on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction,” said a source.

“One of the main agenda items is to offer more lucrative packages to the superstars of the game. Some leading stars may get richer by around a quarter a million for featuring in the PSL from 2022 onwards. Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”

To make it possible, the PCB is expected to increase the slab of each franchise to around $1.5 million from $1million required to rope in foreign players.

“Ramiz wants to make the PSL more attractive and financially more lucrative for cricketers around the world,” the source said.