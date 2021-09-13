K-Electric launches WhatsApp service

K-Electric (KE) became Pakistan’s first power utility to use WhatsApp messaging app to facilitate consumers.

KE introduced a facility to enable consumer’s easy access to the complaint department for registering complaints any time via using WhatsApp messaging app.

Consumers should register themselves for the group by sending their 13-digit account number on the given mobile number 0348-0000118.

By this facility, the consumers can get new connection forms, income tax certificates and registering their billing complaints. The consumers can also contact KE via social media, SMS service 8119 and call centre 118.

In a message, KE said that they are launching a convenient WhatsApp service for their consumers to stay connected with them 24/7.