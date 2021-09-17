Man City’s defensive Ruben Dias wins Football Writers’ award (FWA)

Ruben Dias of Manchester City was voted England’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) on Thursday, becoming the first defender to receive the award since Steve Nicol in 1989.

In the voting, the 24-year-old Portugal centre-back defeated Tottenham’s Harry Kane and City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, with nine Premier League winners securing more than half of the total votes cast.

Dias joined City from Benfica in September for a fee of 68 million euros ($82.85 million), two days after the club was defeated 5-2 at home by Leicester City.

The commanding defender has transformed City’s defence, establishing a commanding partnership with John Stones that has helped the club win its third league title in four seasons under manager Pep Guardiola, thanks in part to the league’s best defensive record.

“It means something special because normally, the ones who finish the plays (score goals) are the ones getting the spotlight but me receiving this prize is a major example of our team and the way we work – the way we build our game. It reflects all the togetherness we have on the pitch, the spirit in the team, and how we perform,” Dias said.

“With these players, for me to be receiving this award, it shows how we play like a family.”

Dias joins German Juergen Klinsmann of Tottenham Hotspur (1994-95) and Italian Gianfranco Zola of Chelsea as the only players to receive the award in their first season at a club (1996-97).