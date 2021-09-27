Missing gravestone of US man was being used to make fudge

Weller’s gravestone was cleaned and placed 172 years after his death, adjacent to his two daughters’ graves.

A gravestone was found approximately 150 years after it had gone lost in a strange story reported from the United States. In a weird twist, the tombstone was discovered to be being used as a marble slab to make fudge for a woman in Michigan.

The tombstone has been recognized as that of Lansing pioneer and businessman Peter J. Weller, who died in 1849. The monument had gone missing 146 years ago when his cemetery was moved to Mt. Hope Cemetery in 1875, according to Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries (FOLHC), an organization of volunteers who care for historical cemeteries in Michigan.

FOLHC President Loretta S. Stanaway told CNN that the tombstone was discovered unexpectedly in August after the woman who had been using it was transferred to an Alzheimer’s care home.

Brad Stoecker of Epic Auctions & Estate Sales was “perplexed” when he discovered a five-foot-long white block in the house, as all of her belongings were up for sale. He was even more perplexed, according to MLive, when he flipped it over and discovered it was someone’s tombstone.

Fudge-makers have traditionally used large square marble slabs to chill their creations and turn liquid into solid. However, CNN noted that it is still unclear how this granite gravestone ended up in a residence in Okemos, Michigan, west of Lansing, where the cemetery is located.

According to Stanaway, “No one in the family knew how or when they came to be in possession of it,”

It was also mentioned that the residents used the backside of it to cook delicious desserts.

“We had no way to find out whether the family knew it was a legitimate monument or if they thought it was just a throwaway or something,” she added.