National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab | Match 8 | Live Score

Suhaib Ahmed

26th Sep, 2021. 08:07 pm
National T20 Cup Live: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab in the eighth match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Central Punjab has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Squad

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Live Score

TeamScoreOvers
Central Punjab165-519
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

