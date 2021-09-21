PAK v ENG: Mickey Arthur express disappointment over tour cancellation
PAK v ENG: Former Pakistan’s Coach, Mickey Arthur expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the tour by England and New Zealand.
On Monday, England cricket chiefs withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s series in Pakistan citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region”.
ECB released an official statement in which they refused to send their men and women’s team to Pakistan due to the security threat.
Earlier, New Zealand also withdrew from their series on the last minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi cited “security threats”.
On this, Mickey showed his disappointment for the Pakistani fans who were curiously looking forward to both the series.
Using his Twitter account he tweeted, “Gutted for Pakistan cricket fans!”
— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) September 20, 2021
England was scheduled to play two men T20 matches on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and the women’s team to play three ODIs on October 17, 19 and 21.
