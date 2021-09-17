Pak v NZ: India behind the cancellation of NZ tour to Pak

Pak v NZ: Few days back, an article was published on ‘Sunday Guardian Live’ which described in detail that New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan will be faced with security concerns.

The news outlet is based out of New Delhi, India, and the article titled ‘New Zealand cricket team may face terror attack in Pakistan’ is authored by Abhinandan Mishra.

The article mentioned that former Taliban commander, Ehsanullah Ehsan said that the Islamic State (IS) set-up in Pakistan is preparing for an attack on New Zealand players when they tour Pakistan.

On this, India reached International Cricket Council (ICC) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to stop Kiwi’s from touring Pakistan but ICC ignored them and didn’t respond.

However, NZC officials expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements of Pakistan and decided to send their team to tour Pakistan and play three ODI and five T20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistani fans are also blaming India and its dirty politics as the reason behind New Zealand’s cancellation of the tour.