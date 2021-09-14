Pakistan tour of Bangladesh confirmed right after T20 WC: BCB

The Pakistan national team will tour Bangladesh right after the ICC T20 World Cup ends, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Chowdhury further confirmed that the Men in Green will play all three formats during their tour of Bangladesh.

The tour, according to the BCB, is scheduled to begin in November.

Chowdhury said that BCB is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to finalize the schedule.

“The Pakistan series will happen right after the [T20] World Cup. The cricket operations department is in talks with the Pakistan board to finalize the details. All formats will be included, there will be more ODIs and Tests,” he said, speaking to media.

The CEO also revealed that the Men in Green will arrive in Bangladesh on November 15 for the series.

The national team will return the favor to the Bangladesh cricket team, which visited the country for a T20I series in January 2020.

In the series, the Men in Green defeated their Bangladeshi rivals 2-0, with the third match being called off due to rain.