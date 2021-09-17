New Zealand call off Pakistan tour due to ‘security threat’

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 02:34 pm
Pakistan vs New Zealand: First ODI cancelled due to COVID-19 cases among players

New Zealand have abandoned the Pakistan tour just minutes before the start of the first ODI of the series on Friday due to ‘security concerns’.

Kiwis, who were visiting Pakistan after 18 years, had to play three 50-over and five T20I during the campaign.

Due to the alleged security threat, none of the teams left their hotels for the stadium, while the spectators were also not allowed to enter the venue.

After a period of uncertainty, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued a statement regarding the chaotic situation.

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour,” it said.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” NZC chief executive David White stated in the statement.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has denied the news of security threats and mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan has himself assured New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about their players’ protection.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same,” PCB’s official statement said.

“The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

Pakistan’s cricket governing board also mentioned that security experts accompanying the NZ team were satisfied with the security arrangements.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal,” the statement added.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

28 mins ago
ECB to decide with 48 hours if they will be touring Pak

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a statement after New...
2 hours ago
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Black Caps cancel the tour due to security alert

The New Zealand Cricket has canceled its tour of Pakistan after informing...
4 hours ago
International exodus casts shadow as virus-hit IPL resumes in UAE

Indian Premier League hostilities will resume on Sunday in the United Arab...
4 hours ago
Punjab contingent to participate in Inter-Provincial Athletics, DG SBP

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on...
4 hours ago
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series trophy revealed

The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series was unveiled at the...
4 hours ago
Not arranging the DRS system for the series is negligence: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday that those...