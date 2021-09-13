PCB announces an increase in domestic cricketers salaries

PCB announces an increment in domestic cricketers salaries

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja announced a good news for domestic cricketers in his first press conference after holding the chairmanship.

Ramiz announced that the PCB Board of Governors has agreed to increase the salary of the first-class cricketers by Rs. 100,000.

According to Ramiz, there are currently over 190 first-class cricketers in Pakistan, and their welfare is of the utmost importance to the PCB.

So the decision to increase the salary of domestic cricketers is made according to PCB’s roadmap for the future.

Ramiz Raja said that this move will give players a lot of confidence and will also help in silencing the critics of Pakistan’s new domestic format.

He added that new salaries are higher than what departments were offering them before the structural changes in domestic cricket.

He further said that he has always believed that PCB should spend most of its money on the cricketers which will improve their skills without worrying about feeding their families.

Ramiz said that there is no chance of departmental cricket to return to Pakistan and the current structure of domestic cricket will be in place for the foreseeable future.